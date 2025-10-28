MNF calls 10-hr shutdown in Mizoram on Wednesday to protest extension of forest Act in state

Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has called for a 10-hour total shutdown across the state barring Mamit district on Wednesday to protest the extension of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, a party leader said.

MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte told PTI on Tuesday that the 6am to 4 pm strike will be observed in all districts except Mamit due to the upcoming bypoll in Dampa on November 11.

All government and private offices, educational institutions, business establishments, among others, will be shut during the shutdown, he said, adding that vehicles will also not be allowed to ply.

However, people and vehicles under emergency services will be exempted from the strike, Jongte added.

Acccording to Jongte, the party had strongly opposed the adoption of the FCAA by the state assembly and urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to withdraw the resolution adopting the law.

Earlier, the MNF had urged the state government to call a special assembly session to review and withdraw its resolution.

MNF chief Zoramthanga alleged that the adoption of FCAA by the ZPM government had hurt the sentiment of the Mizos.

People's Conference party and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), a coalition of several organisations, have extended support to the MNF and urged the public, NGOs and political parties to support the move.

The Mizoram assembly during its monsoon session on August 27 adopted a resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023 in the state from this year, which was a reverse from its earlier resolution adopted in August 2023 during the MNF rule.

The party alleged that under the legislation, the central government could gradually take over land belonging to indigenous people, as the new law allows exemption of forest clearance for "strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security" within 100 km of international borders.

On September 11, the CJM staged a peaceful demonstration in Aizawl to protest against the Act and urged the state government to withdraw its resolution. PTI CORR MNB