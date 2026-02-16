MNF chief Zoramthanga slams Mizoram govt over Lengpui land deal

Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) Mizoram opposition leader Zoramthanga on Monday criticised the state government over a land deal at Lengpui and alleged that legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track acquisition for compensation purposes.

After releasing the names of Mizo National Front (MNF) candidates for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, Zoramthanga described the high price paid for land near Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) as "truly astonishing." He said the IAF has been looking to acquire land since the Congress and MNF tenures, which they agreed to in principle.

However, the actual progress began on May 15 last year when preliminary notification was issued by the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration.

"The ZPM government initiated the acquisition process, but the revenue minister abruptly cancelled the mandatory Social Impact Assessment (SIA) required by law, claiming it was unnecessary. A state minister cannot simply override an Act of Parliament," he said.

Before the final notification was even issued, over Rs 188 crore had already been deposited into the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner's account, which was completely wrong, he said.

"They put the cart before the horse by depositing the money before the final notification was released. This is highly improper. They were in such a hurry to receive the funds that they bypassed legal procedures," Zoramthanga alleged, adding it will be interesting to see how the ZPM defends this in court.

The land deal has escalated into a high-stakes standoff between opposition MNF and Congress, and the ruling ZPM following recent media reports.

The controversy centres on Rs 187.90 crore paid by the state government to acquire private land for the IAF.

Earlier, the MNF and Congress lodged separate complaints with the state Chief Vigilance Officer and CBI seeking a federal inquiry into the alleged scam.

The opposition (MNF and Congress) alleged that two individuals, who were not the original landowners, received the bulk of the compensation.

They claimed that one person was paid Rs 70 crore and another over Rs 117.90 crore, while original landowners allegedly received little to nothing.

The opposition parties further alleged that a process that legally takes years was "fast-tracked" in just 70 days.

The allegations included waiver of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and the failure to notify village councils, both of which, they claimed, were mandatory under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

The ZPM government has denied wrongdoing and shifted the blame to the previous MNF administration.

State Revenue Minister Lalchhanzova alleged that the previous MNF government tried to sell the land permanently to the IAF during 2019-2021, which would violate state land protection laws. PTI CORR MNB