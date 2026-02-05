MNF, Congress seeks CBI probe into 'land scam' in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) Mizoram's opposition parties, the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress, lodged separate complaints on Thursday demanding a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an alleged land scam involving more than Rs 180 crore, according to sources in the parties.

The land, located near Mizoram's lone airport in Lengpui, about 32 km from the state capital Aizawl, was acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a base intended to house fighter aircraft and refueling facilities.

The acquisition has since sparked controversy and triggered a wave of counter-allegations across political lines due to the doubtful financial transaction and the alleged haste of the process, which came to light following recent media reports.

The Congress filed its complaint directly with the central investigating agency in Aizawl.

The MNF submitted a formal petition to Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who also serves as the Chief Vigilance Officer.

The MNF is seeking a CBI probe into the deal, which was allegedly finalised under the current Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The opposition parties alleged financial irregularities totalling Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that standard legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track the acquisition.

They further alleged that intermediaries received significantly higher payouts than the actual owners of the properties.

In its petition, the MNF claimed that while compensation amounting to Rs 187.90 crore was paid to two individuals who did not own land in the acquired area, eight legitimate owners received no compensation.

The party further alleged that the state government dismantled legal safeguards provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

It claimed that the entire process, which usually takes years, was completed in just 70 days, allegedly bypassing all public notice requirements and the opportunity for landowners to object.

The opposition party further alleged that the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was waived in May last year by the state revenue minister, a power that the country's law does not grant to the state executive.

The representation alleged a "deliberate, coordinated, and politically controlled operation" designed to siphon off Rs. 187.9 crore in public funds.

ZPM media cell chairman B Lalchhanzova, who is also the revenue minister, said party leaders resolved to seek the CBI inquiry during a meeting held immediately after the Council of Ministers meet on Wednesday to ensure "transparency and public trust." He said that a formal First Information Report (FIR) will be lodged with the CBI on Friday.

Levelling counter-allegations, Lalchhanzova claimed the previous MNF administration attempted to sell the land to the IAF without following standard leasing protocols.

He said that official correspondence from February 2019 to October 2021 indicates the MNF government sought an "outright purchase" agreement, allegedly ignoring established protective land laws.

The minister specifically accused former chief minister Zoramthanga and ex-revenue minister Lalruatkima of involvement in the earlier process.

He also claimed that the current ZPM dispensation followed all legal procedures while completing the transfer initiated by the previous government. PTI CORR NN