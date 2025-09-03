MNF fields ex-Mizoram minister R Lalthangliana for Dampa bypoll

Aizawl, Sep 3 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday nominated its senior vice president and former state minister R Lalthangliana for the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

MNF president Zoramthanga announced Lalthangliana as the party candidate for the by-election in a function held at its office in Aizawl.

The Dampa assembly seat in west Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Lalthangliana was a cabinet minister in the previous MNF government headed by Zoramthanga, He had held various portfolios, including health, commerce and industries, and higher and technical education.

Lalthangliana had contested the last assembly polls in November 2023 from South Tuipui constituency and lost to ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua by a margin of 135 votes.

Earlier on August 25, the ZPM had named Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the party candidate for the Dampa bypoll.

The BJP and the Congress are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

State BJP president and sitting MLA Dr. K. Beichhua said that they have already finalised their candidate, whose name has been referred to the party's central leadership for approval. PTI CORR BDC