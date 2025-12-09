MNF leads in Mizoram's Lai district council polls

Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition MNF was leading in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls as counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, officials said.

The MNF has won four of the 20 seats it contested, and Congress bagged two of the 14 seats in which it fought the polls, they said.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) fielded candidates in all 25 seats, but has so far managed to win one, while the BJP has secured one of the 10 seats it contested, they said.

The counting of votes is taking place in Lawngtlai, with no untoward incident reported so far, they added.

The elections held on December 3 recorded a voter turnout of nearly 84 per cent. A total of 80 candidates, including 11 Independents, were in the fray.

In the last LADC polls of 2020, the then ruling MNF won 20 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each, and three Independent candidates were also elected.

The LADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Lai tribal people. It has 25 elected members and four nominated ones. PTI CORR SOM