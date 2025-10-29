MNF stages 10-hour shutdown in Mizoram over forest Act extension

Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on Wednesday staged a 10-hour statewide shutdown protesting the state government’s decision to adopt the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act (FCAA), 2023, through a resolution.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma heads the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in the state.

The shutdown, which began at 6 am, was observed across the state except in Mamit district in view of the upcoming bypoll to Dampa assembly seat on November 11, MNF vice-president and leader of opposition Lalchhandama Ralte said.

All government and private offices, educational institutions, commercial banks and business establishments were closed due to the strike, he added.

Streets in state capital Aizawl and other towns wore a deserted look as no vehicle except those on emergency plied.

The People's Conference party and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), a coalition of several organisations, supported the strike.

Ralte claimed the strike received overwhelming support from the public.

"People across the state strongly supported the shutdown, and the party may call it off earlier than the scheduled 4 pm due to the response," he said.

MNF president and former chief minister Zoramthanga said his party has consistently opposed the extension of the FCAA in Mizoram, terming it unsafe for the state.

"The FCAA is dangerous for the Mizo people and Mizoram as the Centre could take control of almost the entire land in the name of national security and strategic projects. The law exempts a 100-km area from international borders. We will withdraw the resolution endorsing the Act when the MNF returns to power," Zoramthanga told PTI.

Mizoram is sandwiched between two international borders - Bangladesh in the west and Myanmar in the east- and if the new law allows exemption of forest clearance for "strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security" within 100 km of international borders, a small state like Mizoram may loss almost its entire land, he said.

He blamed Lalduhoma for allegedly supporting the law despite his strong stance against it when he was in the opposition bench.

The former rebel leader also said the extension of the FCAA in Mizoram violates article 371G of the Constitution, which provides special protection to Mizoram in terms of custom, religion, and transfer and ownership of lands, among others, he said.

The Mizoram Assembly during its monsoon session on August 27 adopted a resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023 in the state from this year, which was a reverse from its earlier resolution adopted in August 2023 during the MNF rule. PTI CORR MNB