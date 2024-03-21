MNF to field Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for lone LS seat in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 21 (PT) Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) will field sitting Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Vanlalvena, 54, was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram in June 2020.

Incumbent Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga of MNF has opted not to contest, he said.

The senior MNF leader said the party will officially announce the name of its candidate on Friday at 11 am.

Earlier, the MNF and Congress held parleys to forge a pre-poll electoral alliance to jointly combat against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

However, the two parties decided to go on their own after the talks did not bear fruit.

Congress on Thursday named retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state Home secretary Lalbiakzama,64, as the party candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Over 8.6 lakh electorates, including 4.41 lakh female voters, will exercise their franchise in Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram on April 19.

ZPM has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, 46, who is a newbie in politics, while the People's Conference (PC) party named well-known Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi, 48, as its candidate.

Former Congress leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte, who quit the party recently, told PTI that he will contest the Lok Sabha polls as an independent.

Chhangte had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha polls held in April 2019.

BJP will also soon announce the name of its candidate, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said. PTI CORR RG