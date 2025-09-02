MNF to name candidate for Dampa bypoll on Wednesday

Aizawl, Sep 1 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), will announce the name of its candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Dampa constituency on Wednesday, a party leader said.
The date for the bypoll to the Dampa seat, necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.
MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said that party president Zoramthanga will announce the name of its candidate for the by-election here on Wednesday.
Sources in the MNF told PTI that party senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana is likely to be nominated for the Dampa seat to be up against ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Vanlalsailova.
The ZPM last month nominated Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the party contender for the upcoming bypoll.
Vanlalsailova had contested the last assembly polls in November 2023 and lost to Lalrintluanga Sailo.
The Congress and the BJP are yet to name their candidates.
State BJP president Dr K. Beichhua told PTI that his party will contest the Dampa bypoll.
He said that they have finalised the name of the party's candidate and are waiting for approval from the central leaders.
Congress spokesperson Dr Lallianchhunga also said the party will contest the bypoll, but is yet to select a candidate.
Earlier, the Congress criticised the ZPM for naming its candidate ahead of the announcement of the bypoll schedule by the EC. PTI COR NN