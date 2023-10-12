MNF will continue financial assistance scheme if voted back to power: Deputy CM Tawnluia

Aizawl, Oct 12 (PTI) Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Thursday said the state government's Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) scheme will continue if the Mizo National Front (MNF) returns to power in the November 7 assembly polls.

Under the SEDP, the MNF government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Tawnluia, who is also senior MNF vice-president, said SEDP assistance is not vote-bank politics but primarily a development-oriented programme.

According to Tawnluia, the state government has disbursed Rs 450 crore as assistance to thousands of beneficiaries under the SEDP during the last five years.

In the first phase, about 60,000 families were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and another 60,000 beneficiaries were assisted with Rs 25,000 each in the second phase, he said.

The process for disbursement of SEDP assistance for the third phase has been put on hold due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct following the announcement of the polls, Tawnluia added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The ruling MNF, main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP have decided to contest all the 40 seats on their own.

While MNF and ZPM have already released names of their candidates, Congress and BJP are yet to do it.

Zoramthar Group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm (Association of God's servants) headed by a retired pastor also said it will contest at least 18 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest the assembly polls and might announce its candidate list next week, party secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said. PTI COR MNB