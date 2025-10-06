MNF will return to power in 2028 state polls to protect Mizo community: Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said his party will return to power in the 2028 assembly polls to protect the "Mizos and Mizoram".

Addressing a function at the MNF office here, the former CM blamed the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for adopting the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which he claimed poses a threat to the land rights of indigenous people in border areas.

The Mizoram Assembly had adopted a resolution to implement the FCAA during its monsoon session on August 27, following a motion introduced by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga.

Zoramthanga said his party is strongly opposed to the extension of the forest law to the state.

He alleged that the law allows the central government to undertake "strategic linear projects" in a 100-kilometre area along international borders without requiring forest clearance, which could lead to land being taken from indigenous Mizos.

He said the state assembly during MNF regime had passed a resolution opposing it "MNF will come back to power to protect the Mizos community and we will oppose the FCAA till the end," Zoramthanga said.

He also claimed that the FCAA also infringed Article 371G of the Constitution, which stipulates that no Act of Parliament relating to land ownership and transfer shall apply to Mizoram unless endorsed by the Assembly.

The adoption of the Forest FCAA, 2023 by the Mizoram assembly had previously sparked outrage in the state with opposition parties and several organisations demanding its repeal. PTI CORR MNB