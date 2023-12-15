MNF's poll debacle is God's plan, says ex-Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) Former Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Friday said the party's defeat in recently held assembly polls was nothing but God's plan.

Advertisment

Speaking at a function, Zoramthanga claimed that his MNF government faced severe financial crisis a year after coming to power in 2018 because of Covid and also did not get around Rs 3,000 crore dues from the Centre.

"We were under severe financial stress because of the pandemic. Development and putting up good candidates have no meaningful effect in polls. God planned Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to relieve us of our burden. The MNF's poll debacle was God's plan," the 79-year-old leader said.

In the November 7 polls, the MNF suffered a heavy defeat in the hands of the ZPM, which bagged 27 out of 40 seats. The MNF bagged just 10 seats. PTI COR MNB