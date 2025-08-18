MNS accuses rivals of luring voters with cash in BEST credit society poll

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday accused rivals of distributing money in the poll to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) credit society, where his party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have formed an alliance.

Election for the BEST credit society, controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT), is taking place on Monday. Its members are employees of the BEST undertaking, the civic transport and electricity provider public body.

The poll comes amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the forthcoming local body polls in the state.

In a video shared on X, Deshpande claimed a member of the BEST credit society received a pamphlet and in it was concealed an envelope with two Rs 500 notes.

"This game is to buy votes," he charged.

Deshpande said a formal complaint about this will be lodged with the election officer.

The Sena (UBT) and the MNS have formed 'Utkarsh panel' to contest the BEST credit society election. The panel comprises 21 members, of whom 18 are from the Shiv Sena (UBT), two from the MNS and one is from an association of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Leaders of the Sena (UBT) and the MNS have said the latter does not have enough strength in the BEST, but this poll will give the two parties a platform to come together ahead of the local body elections in the state. PTI PR GK