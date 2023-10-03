MNS activists beat up hawkers over dispute with Marathi-speaking customer in Thane district

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) beat up a group of hawkers after one of them allegedly argued with a Marathi-speaking customer in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A video of the incident, which took place in Kalyan town on Sunday, has surfaced on social media.

Local MNS leaders who spoke to the media claimed that a man purchased an item from a hawker on a skywalk and later returned it citing that it was not proper.

The hawker allegedly argued and verbally abused the Marathi-speaking customer, who approached the local MNS office and complained, they said.

The video shows the MNS activists beating up the hawker and a few other vendors on the skywalk. They are then dragged away accompanied by policemen.

According to the local police, no one has approached them with a complaint so far. PTI COR ARU