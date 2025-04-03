MNS activists confront bank manager over Marathi language issue; video goes viral

Thane: After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists urged banks in Thane district to conduct business in Marathi, tensions flared up in Ambernath on Wednesday when a group of party members confronted a nationalized bank's manager for not communicating in the official state language.

The incident unfolded when MNS activists entered the bank in the town adjoining Mumbai and aggressively confronted the manager, accusing him of failing to use Marathi while interacting with customers.

A video capturing the confrontation quickly went viral on social media.

The video showed the activists banging the table, shoving a computer monitor, and shouting at the manager, demanding that he converse in Marathi.

However, the bank manager appeared unfazed and told the MNS workers that as part of an All India Service, he was permitted to use any permissible language in official communications.

"One cannot be expected to learn the local language instantly; it takes time," he is heard saying in the video.

The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led party confirmed its members were involved in the incident.

However, it remains unclear whether a police complaint has been lodged regarding the altercation.

In a related development, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) activists continued their campaign to protect the Marathi language.

Led by general secretary of the MNS student wing, Sandeep Pachange, a delegation met the Education Officer at the Zilla Parishad in Thane and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against English medium schools that prohibit students from speaking Marathi.