MNS alleges poll discrepancies: Navi Mumbai civic chief's bungalow cited as residence of 127 voters

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday flagged "irregularities" in the voters list, claiming the civic chief's bungalow, a railway station and a public toilet have been shown as residential addresses.

There must be a comprehensive audit of the list as these are not clerical errors, said MNS Navi Mumbai president Gajanan Kale.

"The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner's bungalow, Nerul railway station and a Sulabh Sauchalya have been shown as addresses of voters. As many as 127 names have been registered at the civic chief's bungalow. What more proof is needed to realise that the verification process has collapsed? This is not just a technical lapse, it suggests deliberate negligence or even collusion," Kale alleged.

Social activist BN Kumar said the issue went beyond political rivalry and struck at the heart of democratic trust and said the Election Commission of India must act quickly to restore faith in the system. PTI COR BNM