MNS asks banks in Thane to use Marathi for communicating with customers

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists on Tuesday distributed letters across banks in the district asserting that Marathi should be the primary language of communication with customers.

They also pulled down a banner outside a bank in the city because it had no Marathi text.

District MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said there will be "zero tolerance for disrespect towards Marathi by bank officials and employees." At his Gudi Padwa rally two days ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had reiterated his party’s stand on Marathi being made mandatory for official purposes. PTI COR KRK