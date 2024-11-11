MNS candidate Jadhav says Thane will get grand monument of Savarkar if he wins polls

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate for the Thane City assembly seat, Avinash Jadhav, has pledged to build a grand monument dedicated to Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar if he wins the November 20 polls.
Jadhav, who is campaigning for the elections, made this promise in the form of an "affidavit", emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that future generations of Thane understand and appreciate Savarkar's contributions to India's independence, stated a release issued by the MNS on Monday.
In his affidavit, Jadhav emphasised that, unlike other candidates who make routine declarations during election campaigns, he wanted to offer a tangible and meaningful commitment that would reflect the true spirit of Savarkar's life and his role in the freedom struggle.
Jadhav stated the monument would not just serve as a tribute, but also as a source of inspiration for the youth of Thane, helping them connect with the ideals of freedom, courage, and nationalism embodied by Savarkar.
As part of his broader initiative, the MNS leader plans to make Savarkar's works, including his famous compositions such as the patriotic poem "Jayostute", accessible to the people of Thane, said the release.
Jadhav said he intends to highlight the Hindutva ideologue's extensive literature, which includes his scientific and philosophical contributions, through audio-visual media. PTI COR RSY