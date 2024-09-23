Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence here on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance as the state assembly elections are just around the corner.

This was Thackeray's second visit to the chief minister's residence, Varsha, in two months. He had met the Shinde in the first week of August to discuss civic issues concerning the sprawling BDD chawls in Mumbai and the development of colonies for police personnel.

Shiv Sena chief Shinde has been endeavouring to gain Thackeray's support in the runup to the state assembly elections.

Raj Thackeray on Sunday held a public meeting in the Worli area of central Mumbai, where his party intends to nominate its representative, Sandeep Deshpande, to contest against the incumbent MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya.

The elections to 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.