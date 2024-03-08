MNS chief Raj Thackeray offers prayers at Nashik’s Shree Kalaram temple

Nashik, Mar 8 (PTI) On the occasion of ‘Mahashivratri’, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray performed puja and aarti at the famous Shree Kalaram temple here on Friday.

Thackeray paid obeisance to Lord Ram at the shrine along with son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali and a few MNS leaders.

The MNS will celebrate its 18th foundation day here on Saturday (March 9).

Thackeray is scheduled to address a gathering at Dadasaheb Gaikwad auditorium here on Saturday where he might sound the bugle for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and make his stand clear on whether to join any alliance or go solo in the assembly and general elections.

MNS had three MLAs from Nashik in 2009. Later, the party gained power at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) with 40 corporators in 2012. PTI COR NR