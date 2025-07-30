MNS claims some schools in Thane violating Marathi language norm

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) The civic education department has warned of action against schools in Thane if they violate the norm and teach Hindi as a third language to primary students.

Thane City Education Officer Kamalakant Mhetre stressed that the Marathi teaching norm applies to schools affiliated with the Maharashtra board and not to CBSE-run schools.

A delegation of MNS leaders called on Mhetre, claiming that some schools in Thane were still teaching Hindi in the primary section despite the government's decision to withdraw the circular on Hindi language.

"We will issue notices to schools if they are violating rules and teaching Hindi in primary classes," said Mhetre. PTI COR NSK