MNS entry will strengthen 'Mahayuti', bolster its prospects in Maharashtra polls: Bhujbal

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said if Raj Thackeray's MNS joins the BJP-led 'Mahayuti', it will increase the strength of the ruling alliance and bolster its chances in the state assembly and local body polls.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said the way new parties are joining the opposition "INDI alliance", similarly the process of new parties joining the 'Mahayuti' will continue.

The NCP leader also cited the example of the Telugu Desam Party rejoining the Nationalist Democratic Alliance-led fold.

If Raj Thackeray joins the 'Mahayuti', "its strength will increase and it will be helped in the Vidhan Sabha and local body elections," Bhujbal said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to differences with his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP. PTI PR GK