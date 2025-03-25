MNS functionary among 6 held for Rs 10 lakh extortion bid and abduction

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a functionary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and five others for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from the owner of a city-based firm by abducting his father, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Sujay Thombre (30), the secretary of the workers' union of the MNS, Sunil Rane (56), Arun Borle (52), Arun Shirke (29), Rohit Jadhav (24) and Manohar Chavan (39), an official said.

The incident occurred on Monday at 10.30 am on in Fort area of south Mumbai, where 17 workers of a company were on a strike over some demands, he said.

Thombre along with his associates went to the company, beat up 36-year-old Sujit Saroj, who works as a supervisor there, and allegedly abducted the father of the company owner by pushing him into their SUV, he said.

"While abducting him, the accused told the owner of the company that they were taking his father to the MNS union's Dadar office and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter," he said.

The company owner then approached the Azad Maidan police station and based on the complaint, a case of extortion and abduction was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police later arrested the six accused, including Thombare, who has three cases registered against him in the past, the official said. PTI DC NP