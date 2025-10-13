MNS functionary slaps woman over remark about Marathi; video surfaces on social media

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A video of a lady office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) slapping a woman after the latter allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Marathi language has surfaced on social media.

The police confirmed on Monday that no official complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident that took place at the Kalwa railway station in Thane district on Friday night.

A video on social media shows a woman apologising for having uttered objectionable words about the Marathi language during an altercation with the husband of an MNS office-bearer at the Kalwa railway station.

Following the apology, the MNS office-bearer can be seen slapping the woman and warning her.

Senior inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the matter had been settled between the parties.

"A man and a woman were involved in the incident that took place on Friday night. The man happened to be the husband of an MNS office-bearer. After the woman, who had abused and uttered objectionable words about Marathi and Marathi manoos, apologised, both parties settled the matter there itself," she said.

The duo later approached the GRP and informed them that they had reached an agreement, and then left the premises, the official said.

Senior inspector Ashok Uttekar of the Kalwa police station also informed that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident. PTI COR ARU