MNS holds protest in Vasai-Virar over water woes, asks govt to inaugurate supply scheme immediately

Palghar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday held a massive protest in Vasai Virar area of Palghar district over water woes.

More than 30 lakh people in the region face water problems everyday but the state government was not inaugurating a scheme meant to supply 185 million litres of water per day, MNS leader Sharmila Thackeray said.

If the water supply scheme is not inaugurated in five days, the MNS would do so forcibly so that people get relief, warned Thackeray.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Thursday, could have inaugurated the water supply scheme via video link.

"Anyone can take credit for the scheme. The MNS only wants that people of Vasai and Virar must not face water woes anymore," said Thackeray, who was accompanied by MNS Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav. PTI COR BNM BNM