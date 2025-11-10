MNS leader announces alliance with MVA for Nashik polls; no decision yet, says Cong's Sawant

Nashik, Nov 10 (PTI) A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader on Monday said the Raj Thackeray-led party had finalised an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for local body polls in Nashik.

However, MNS leader Dinkar Patil, who made the announcement at a press conference here, added that Thackeray will take the final decision in the matter.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Congress.

"The alliance has been formed for all polls henceforth. This decision has been taken to keep democracy alive. All parties have pointed to irregularities in the voters list. Moreover, farmers are distressed due to crop losses caused by rains," Patil said at the press conference.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader DL Karad said all parties have decided to contest forthcoming elections together to reduce the influence of the ruling Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

"We have come together against the neglect of the government on issues such as corruption, casteism etc," he said.

Speaking at the press conference, local Congress leader and former corporator Rahul Dive said "we have been given instructions by the seniors to take decisions at the local level".

"We have decided to join hands. However, we will brief our leader Balasaheb Thorat about the decision later in the day. We will follow the order of the party high command," he added.

However, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said his party has not taken any decision to align with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik.

While Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have met several times at various events since July and have given statements hinting at an alliance between their parties, the Congress is reportedly opposed to including MNS in the MVA fold.

Incidentally, speaking in Akola on November 8, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar had hinted at taking MNS along in the Opposition camp, and had urged that the "Congress party should not take an extreme stance on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and should think about it". PTI COR BNM