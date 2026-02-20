MNS leader calls Sena (UBT) `narrow-minded' over denial of nominated corporator seat

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Friday took a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) for not giving his party a nominated corporator's seat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The MNS led by Raj Thackeray and the Sena (UBT) led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray had contested the recent BMC elections in alliance.

In a WhatsApp status, Deshpande, a bitter critic of the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "Don't expect nomination from narrow-minded mentality." He, however, did not name anyone.

The Sena (UBT) on Thursday nominated three of its functionaries as corporators. The MNS had demanded one of the nominated posts, stating that it had agreed to contest fewer seats in the civic elections.

The Sena (UBT's) action came a day after Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rival Shiv Sena.