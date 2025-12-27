MNS leader joins Sena; BJP puts up 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' posters

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state secretary and Bharatiya Maratha Federation national general secretary Rajan Gawand joined the Shiv Sena along with supporters in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Gawand joining the Sena would strengthen the party's organisational base in the region, Shinde said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar said proposals on seat sharing for the January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation polls have been submitted to party's state leadership and a decision is awaited.

The BJP is prepared to contest independently if required, he added.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city saw BJP posters with 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' written prominently on them.

Seat-sharing talks between the NCP and NCP (SP) have also not reached a conclusion here.

Najeeb Mulla, city president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Suhas Desai filed their nominations for the civic polls. PTI COR BNM