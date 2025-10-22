MNS leader slams alliance remarks of Congress’ Bhai Jagtap; Varsha Gaikwad clarifies party stand

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday clarified her party’s stand after her colleague Bhai Jagtap’s alliance remarks, concerning the upcoming civic polls, drew sharp reactions from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar came down heavily on Jagtap for allegedly claiming that there won't be any alliance between the Congress and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS or Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) for the municipal elections.

“Bhai Jagtap is just a local leader. Key decisions in the Congress are taken by its high command in Delhi. Also, when did we ever take a proposal to them? We have neither approached the Congress for an alliance nor made any public statement suggesting so. Why is he unnecessarily dragging our name into this,” asked Killedar.

The MNS leader also called Jagtap a “cheater”. He said, “Everyone knows how he betrayed Chandrakant Handore during the (2022) MLC elections.” Responding to the controversy, Gaikwad described Jagtap’s remarks as his personal opinion and said such decisions are not taken individually.

“We had a committee meeting where many leaders and workers expressed different views. But the final decision will be made by our central leadership, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and we will follow whatever they decide,” said Gaikwad.

The first-time MP also emphasised that the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was based on a “Common Minimum Programme aimed at saving the Constitution”. MVA comprises the Congress, Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

In recent months, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have met several times, triggering speculation of a tie-up between the Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the local body polls, which are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

“We will go with parties that accept the Constitution and uphold law and order. We will not align with those who don’t,” Gaikwad said.

She highlighted the Congress party’s internal decision-making process.

"In a democracy, everyone is free to have an opinion, many leaders do, and Congress has always been a democratic party, and the party will come forward officially when a final decision is taken," Gaikwad added.