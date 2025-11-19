MNS objects to Gujarati signboard at Mumbai eatery

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has objected to the alleged display of a Gujarati signboard at an eatery in Girgaon area of Mumbai and given it a 15-day ultimatum to change it to Marathi.

MNS functionary Dinesh Punde on Wednesday stated that a complaint was received from locals about Sakhi Gruha Udyog maintaining a Gujarati bill book. The board displaying the menu and the shop name were also in Gujarati.

"We took up the matter on Tuesday," Punde told PTI.

He further said the eatery has assured that they will change the display board as well as the signboard to Marathi.

"We have given them 15 days to make necessary changes," Punde added. PTI PR NSK