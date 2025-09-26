MNS protests against delay in hospital inauguration at Koparkhairane

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday staged a protest at the municipal ward office at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai against delay in the inauguration of a new municipal hospital for women.

Pregnant women have to travel to Vasai even though the new Ahilyabai Holkar Mother and Child Hospital is ready, claimed local MNS leader Sachin Kadam.

Gajanan Kale, who led the protest, met Chief Medical Officer Dr Prashant Javade who cited pending staff recruitment as the reason for the delay, the party said in a release.

MNS leaders also raised other civic issues including water shortage, pothole-ridden roads, broken footpaths and non-functional streetlights in Koparkhairane.

Rising cases of malaria and dengue and garbage piles were also a major concern, they said.

They also demanded action against encroachments. PTI COR KRK