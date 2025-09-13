MNS protests outside Navi Mumbai multiplex over ‘disrespect’ to Marathi

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and its film wing protested outside a multiplex at Vashi in Navi Mumbai over “disrespect” to Marathi, a party functionary said on Saturday.

Workers from the party and Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena visited the PVR INOX theatre at Palm Beach Galleria Mall in Vashi on Friday to tell the operator that “Marathi was missing on the multiplex chain’s Movie Jockey chatbot display board”, said Sachin Kadam, the Navi Mumbai chief of MNS.

He also alleged that the Marathi language option was relegated to the last position in the chatbot and was even absent from their official mobile application.

“We sought an explanation from their management over the disrespect to the Marathi language,” Kadam said in a statement.

While PVR INOX officials were unavailable for comments, Kadam claimed that the management made the necessary changes and issued an apology. PTI COR NR