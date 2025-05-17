MNS ransacks Latur school claiming it is illegal; principal refutes allegations

Latur, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers on Saturday ransacked the Narayana E-Techno School in Latur claiming the institution was running without requisite permissions and was charging exorbitant fees.

MNS Latur district president Kiran Chavan alleged the school was operating despite the authorities asking it to shut down after "irregularities" were found.

"We carried out this act as the school is charging exorbitant fees in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh despite having no legal sanction. After out complaint, the education department had inspected the school and confirmed it was being run without government approval," Chavan alleged.

The MNS leader claimed the education department had asked Shivajinagar police station to file a criminal case against the school management but no action had been taken in this regard as yet.

Refuting all the allegations, Narayana E-Techno School Principal Ravikant Shinde told PTI the process of securing official recognition for the institution is already underway.

"We have responded to the notice issued earlier by the education department regarding the school's status. Based on our submission, we were granted a period of 18 months by Mantralaya (Maharashtra government secretariat) to complete the formalities. We submitted our proposal offline, as the online portal for school approvals was non-functional for nearly four months. Despite this, our application is being processed through proper channels," Shinde asserted.

Shinde said MNS workers barged into the school and created ruckus even before the time allotted to the school by education department authorities was over.

"This was uncalled for, especially when the matter is already in progress and being addressed through legitimate procedures," the principal said. PTI COR BNM