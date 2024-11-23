MNS' rout means party going unrepresented in Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) In a first since it entered electoral politics in 2009, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will not have any representation in the assembly, with the party drawing a blank in the elections, results of which were declared on Saturday.

None of the 125 candidates fielded by MNS, including Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, could win the elections swept by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Raj Thackeray on Saturday described the poll results as "unbelievable".

The MNS had won 13 seats in the debut poll contest in 2009 powered by the sons-of-the-soil sentiment.

However, in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls, the party won one MLA each.

The mandate on Saturday raises questions on the political relevance of MNS which has been pushed to the margins of state politics.

The BJP has won 128 seats and leading in four in the results of 280 of 288 constituencies declared so far. Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde won 56 and is ahead in one seat, while NCP bagged 40 constituencies, leading in 1. PTI PR NSK