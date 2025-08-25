MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday sacked four leaders from the Konkan region for anti-party activities.

The party has sacked Vaibhav Khedekar, Avinash Soundalkar and Santosh Nalawade from Ratnagiri, and Subodh Jadhav from Raigad district.

In letters addressed to these leaders, the MNS said that they were being expelled by the order of party chief Raj Thackeray for violating party policies and indulging in anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters, Khedekar said he went to jail and suffered personal, political and financial losses due to party work.

His motto was to ensure the party grows in Konkan, Khedekar said.

"My railway engine has halted. The party has acted in haste, and I feel bad about it," he said, adding that party colleagues from the region are with him.

A party leader said that the decision on the ouster was made after Khedekar had made up his mind to quit the MNS and join the BJP. He has also met top BJP leaders in the state. PTI PR ARU