MNS seeks probe into 'irregularities' in voter registrations in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) A delegation of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) met the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and the returning officer, urging them to probe into irregularities in voter registrations in the region, a party leader said on Saturday.

The delegation on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Belapur returning officer, claiming there were nearly 15,000 duplicate and 18,000 fake voter names in the constituency.

MNS leader Gajanan Kale cited BJP MLA Manda Mhatre's remarks alleging corruption in the voter registration process, and demanded that police obtain evidence from the legislator, identify the corrupt officials, register criminal cases against them, and make arrests.