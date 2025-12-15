MNS, Shiv Sena workers acquitted in 2018 rioting case

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) A court here on Monday acquitted 21 workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and then undivided Shiv Sena in a 2018 rioting case.

On August 6 that year, a mob of approximately 20-25 political activists gathered at the BMC 'D' Ward office in Grant Road (West) to protest against the introduction of a new online permission system for Ganeshotsav pandals.

As per police, the mob forcibly entered the premises, surrounded officials, disrupted a scheduled meeting, threw chairs and damaged government property, resulting in a security guard getting injured.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act for rioting, assault on public servant mischief, and other offences.

Additional Sessions Judge M R A Shaikh acquitted them observing the prosecution had failed to adduce sufficient evidence on record and had "entirely failed to establish the chain of evidence in this matter".

During the course of trial, 10 witnesses were examined, but the court found significant gaps in the prosecution's case.

The court pointed out that no witness deposed regarding the actual damage caused to government property or the BMC office.

The judge said there were material contradictions and omissions in the depositions of the witnesses.

No witness stated that the accused persons were rioting with a common object at the spot of the incident, the order said.

"Considering the evidence on record, the prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of the accused persons with satisfactory and clinching evidence," the court said while acquitting the accused. PTI AVI BNM