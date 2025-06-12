MNS should come with us, says Shirsat on Raj-Fadnavis meet; Sena (UBT) guarded in response

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena cabinet member Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray should join hands with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, comments coming after the latter met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray at a luxury hotel in the morning, fuelling speculations of an alliance between the BJP and the MNS ahead of the civic polls in the state. The meeting came amid buzz about rapprochement between the two estranged Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, who heads the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

"One can see many U-turns in politics. Nothing can be predicted about what can happen in politics. Such alliances have to be done to strengthen a party or expand it. We had given an offer (of alliance) to Raj saheb before and looking at his appeal, he can very well fight the civic body polls. He should come with us (Mahayuti) and this would be our request," Shirsat said.

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), a bitter critic of the BJP, gave a guarded response to the Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray meeting.

"The meeting (between Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray) could be for any reason. As much as 90 per cent to 95 per cent workers of both parties (Sena-UBT and MNS) feel there should be an alliance (between them). It would be premature to comment on the meeting," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar maintained. PTI PR RSY