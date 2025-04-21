MNS stages protest over civic issues in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday staged an agitation over various civic issues in Maharashtra's Nashik city.

MNS activists staged a "ghantanaad" (ringing of bells) in front of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The MNS has stated that decisions should be taken immediately regarding necessary civic facilities, water management, transport management and environment protection in light of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027, and the planning should not be limited to the religious event alone.

The party has demanded that the work to make Godavari, Darna, Nandini and Valdevi rivers pollution-free be started immediately; projects established from 2012 to 2017 from CSR funds be opened for the public, repair of potholes on all roads, a permanent solution to drinking water problem in eight days, necessary recruitment in NMC immediately, salary as per the rules to contract employees, among other demands.

"The MNS will start an intense public agitation in this regard in future, and the NMC administration and officials will be fully responsible for it," said MNS state general secretary Dinkar Patil, who led the agitation.

A delegation of the agitating MNS workers met NMC commissioner Manisha Khatri and submitted the memorandum to her. PTI COR ARU