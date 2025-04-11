MNS students' wing leader writes to CM, seeks Marathi name boards at educational institutions

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) After banks, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has hinted that the next course of its agitation will be to get educational institutions to display their name boards prominently in Marathi.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chetan Pednekar, a functionary of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of the Raj Thackeray-led party, said it is necessary that the use of Marathi is implemented diligently.

"As a part of it, all aided, unaided schools in the state of different boards, colleges, be directed to have their name boards displayed prominently in Marathi. Such directions should be given to the (education) department accordingly," Pednekar said.

Last week, Thackeray asked his party workers to stop the agitation to enforce use of Marathi in banks and other establishments for the time being as "we have created enough awareness on the issue".

Following the agitation, the United Forum of Bank Unions wrote to Fadnavis stating that people claiming to be MNS activists have been visiting bank branches and intimidating staff.

At his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, Thackeray reiterated his party's stand of making Marathi mandatory for official purposes. He warned that those who don't speak the language deliberately will be "slapped". PTI PR BNM