MNS urges SEC to keep results of unopposed civic poll wins on hold, demands probe

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday urged the State Election Commission to hold the results of candidates elected unopposed to the Thane Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies in Maharashtra, demanding a thorough investigation.

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have won 68 seats unopposed in the polls to municipal corporations scheduled for January 15 across the state. Opposition parties, however, have alleged that the ruling coalition used threats and money to force candidates to withdraw from the fray.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav met the State Election Commissioner with a representation outlining the sequence of events that led to 68 candidates being elected unopposed across the state, including several in Thane, and sought the appointment of a high-level joint committee, comprising retired judges and senior police officers, to probe the matter.

The Raj Thackeray-led party, in a release, alleged large-scale irregularities in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, claiming, "Opposition candidates, including those from MNS, were either lured with money or their nomination papers were rejected through fraudulent means by misusing government machinery. This resulted in candidates of the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde group) being elected unopposed, which is a serious blow to democracy." According to the MNS, six Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed in Thane due to a combination of administrative bias, political interference, financial inducements and misuse of police machinery, forcing rival candidates to withdraw their nominations.

The party said the Election Commissioner has responded positively to the demand and assured appropriate action after examining the complaint.

The MNS demanded that the results of all candidates elected unopposed be kept in abeyance until the inquiry is completed.

The release stated that the party has also approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a thorough judicial probe into the matter.

The MNS's petition questions the transparency of the process and raises concerns over whether candidates were pressured or threatened into withdrawing.

The party has further alleged that the election officer of the Wagle Estate Election Centre, where Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed from ward nos. 16, 17 and 18, admitted that nomination papers were not made publicly available for scrutiny until 3.30 pm on January 3.

The party claimed that while no ruling party candidate was rejected, opposition candidates were systematically eliminated, calling it a "clear case of administrative bias and fraud on the voters." PTI COR ARU