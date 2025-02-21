MNS wants BMC to levy utility charges on underground cables from Adani-Ambani cos

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic body should levy utility charges on underground cables belonging to companies owned by Ambani, Adani and others, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after meeting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani at the civic headquarters, Thackeray also sought an additional fee for patients from outside Mumbai and Maharashtra who are getting treated at civic hospitals in the metropolis.

"Why is the civic body not charging these companies of Adani, Ambani and others, especially when the BMC's financial condition is not very good at present? Gagrani has said the state government would take a decision on the matter, since the BMC is under financial strain after income from octroi stopped due to introduction of GST," Thackeray informed.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said levying of charges on 42 different utilities could generate revenue of Rs 8000-10000 crore for the BMC.

In a memorandum submitted to Gagrani, the MNS claimed civic-run KEM Hospital has a capacity of 2250 beds but more than 10000 patients are being treated daily, adding that more than 30-35 lakh persons from other states are treated at the facility annually.

Due to this, the memorandum said, treatment at government hospitals should be provided only to those with local address on their Aadhaar cards.

"We discussed aspects like different charges and how they could be levied," Thackeray told reporters.

Asked about the civic body's ban on idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP), the MNS chief said idol makers must embrace change and switch to environment-friendly clay.

Thackeray added the pollution caused by PoP is significant.