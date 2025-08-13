MNS worker from Thane district accuses traffic cop of assault, party stages protest

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have alleged that a traffic constable beat up one of their party colleagues in the Thane district, demanding strict action against the cop.

A senior police official said an investigation is being carried out, and the department would act as per its findings.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in the Mira-Bhayander area.

According to party leaders, MNS member Anil Arkal was ferrying children to their school in a vehicle when he got into an argument with traffic constable Mahesh Durge. Arkal was allegedly hit by Durge and dragged to the nearby traffic post, where he was reportedly assaulted again.

After learning about the incident, MNS’ Mira-Bhayander city president Sandeep Rane and a few party workers protested outside the Kashimira traffic branch, demanding immediate action against Durge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Ashok Virkar from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police told PTI on Wednesday that a probe into the alleged assault is underway. “After receiving the report, police will take suitable action,” he said. PTI COR NR