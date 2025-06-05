MNS workers attack rickshaw driver for 'objectionable' words against Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers attacked an auto-rickshaw driver here and forced him to apologise for allegedly using objectionable language against a Marathi-speaking passenger as well as party chief Raj Thackeray.

The incident involving the passenger took place in Dadar area of central Mumbai on Wednesday.

The passenger shot a video of the driver using objectionable language against him and Thackeray. He later posted the video, which shows the number plate of the auto-rickshaw, on social media, a police official said.

On the basis of the video, MNS workers traced the rickshaw driver and called him to the party office in Mulund.

In the second video, an office-bearer of the MNS is seen slapping the driver and forcing him to apologise to Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray. They also forced him to say "Jai Maharashtra".

