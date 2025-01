Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The principal of a college in Thane's Ram Nagar area was thrashed by MNS workers for his alleged lewd behaviour with women colleagues.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

MNS Thane city chief Ravindra More said his colleagues beat up the principal after his harassed colleagues approached the party.

He said they have submitted a complaint to Srinagar police for further action against the principal. PTI COR BNM