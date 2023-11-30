MNS workers blacken English signboards of shops in Nashik city

Nashik, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists on Thursday blackened the English signboards of a few shops in Nashik city, alleging that the business establishments had not displayed their names in the Marathi (Devanagari) script in bold letters.

A group of MNS workers, including women members, targeted shops with English signboards in the College Road area and asked their owners to have signboards in Marathi in two days. They also blackened some of the English signboards.

The Supreme Court earlier gave shops and other commercial establishments in the state a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards. PTI COR NR