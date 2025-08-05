MNS workers create ruckus at bank in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 5 (PTI) Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) created a ruckus at the branch of a private bank on Mount Road in Nagpur city following a loan dispute involving a local borrower, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday.

A video circulating on social media showed the workers slapping an employee, splashing black ink on the bank's nameplate, and writing slogans accusing the bank of corruption.

A borrower had reportedly complained that the bank unfairly seized and sold his earth-moving machine despite his repeated appeals for loan restructuring.

Police arrived at the scene and detained several individuals. Further probe is on.