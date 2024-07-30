MNS workers damage NCP MLC Mitkari's car after he criticises Raj Thackeray; 13 booked

Akola, July 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers on Tuesday damaged the car of Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amol Mitkari in Akola after he criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray for targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over recent water-logging in Pune.

Police have registered an FIR against 13 workers of MNS, including its Akola district women's wing president, under various charges including unlawful assembly, mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Mitkari, a loyalist of Ajit Pawar and NCP spokesperson, claimed around 30 to 40 MNS workers vandalised his car near the government guesthouse in Akola city over his recent remarks against Thackeray.

Thackeray had criticised Ajit Pawar over flooding in some areas of Pune due to the discharge from a dam amid heavy rainfall.

Hitting back at the MNS chief, Mitkari had said the most unsuccessful person in Maharashtra politics should not comment on the work done by Ajit Pawar.

"Several workers of MNS gathered at the government rest house in Akola where a press conference was organised by the Raj Thackeray-led party at around 2:30 PM. Coincidentally, Mitkari's car was spotted in the area, following which they vandalised the vehicle," the police official said.

Raj Thackeray had extended support to the tripartite Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar in recent Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR CLS ARU NSK