MNS workers damage NCP MLC Mitkari's car in Akola; 1 of vandals dies of heart attack later

Akola/Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers on Tuesday damaged the car of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari in Akola after he criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray for targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over recent water-logging in Pune.

Jay Malokar (24), who was part of the MNS group that vandalised Mitkari's car, died of a heart attack at a government hospital in Akola hours after the incident, Sandeep Deshpande, general secretary of the Raj Thackeray-led party, told reporters in Mumbai.

Police have registered an FIR against 13 MNS workers and office-bearers, including its Akola district women's wing president, under various charges, including unlawful assembly, mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Mitkari, a loyalist of NCP chief Ajit Pawar and party spokesperson, claimed 30 to 40 MNS workers vandalised his car near the government guesthouse in Akola city over his recent remarks against Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray had criticised Ajit Pawar over flooding in some areas of Pune due to the discharge from a dam amid heavy rainfall last week.

Hitting back at the MNS chief, Mitkari had said the "most unsuccessful person" in Maharashtra politics should not comment on the work done by Ajit Pawar, the MLA from Baramati in Pune district.

"Several MNS workers gathered at the government rest house in Akola where a press conference was organised by the Raj Thackeray-led party at around 2:30 PM. Coincidentally, Mitkari's car was spotted in the area, following which they vandalised the vehicle," the police official said.

Raj Thackeray had extended support to the tripartite Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Hours after the incident, MNS worker Malokar, who has been named in the FIR, complained of chest pain and was admitted to a government hospital in Akola in the evening, Deshpande informed.

Malokar's ECG (electrocardiogram) report showed he had suffered a major heart attack. He was then rushed to the ICU for an angiography and further treatment, but he died before the diagnostic procedure could be performed on him, said the MNS general secretary.

Meanwhile, an angry NCP demanded action against Raj Thackeray over the vandalization of Mitkari's car.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said in Mumbai, "Raj Thackeray should face legal action for this attack because he endorses the behaviour of his party workers. The state home minister should order the police to lodge a complaint against Thackeray." "Today, an MLC was attacked. If no punitive action is taken against them, MNS workers will attack even the home minister or the chief minister in the coming days," he warned.

Patil taunted Raj Thackeray, saying he is a leader with "good TRPs" but always fails to win seats in elections for his party.

"If the MNS disapproves of Mitkari's comments, the party is free to condemn them and lodge a police complaint," said the NCP spokesperson.