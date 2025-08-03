MNS workers vandalise dance bar in Navi Mumbai; 15 booked

Thane/Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists allegedly vandalised a dance bar near Panvel in Navi Mumbai, prompting police to register a case against 15 individuals, officials said on Sunday.

A viral video shows some men storming into Night Riders Bar on the outskirts of Panvel late on Saturday night, vandalising furniture, smashing liquor bottles, and damaging the property, police said.

The incident occurred hours after MNS chief Raj Thackeray condemned the functioning of dance bars in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad while addressing a rally of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).

A police official stated that MNS office-bearer Yogesh Chile and 15 others were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. PTI COR DC ARU NSK