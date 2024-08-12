MNS workers vandalise Nagpur toll booth, allege illegal collection; 4 booked

Nagpur, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists vandalised a toll booth in Nagpur on Monday afternoon alleging illegal collection from vehicles.

The incident took place at a booth on Central MIDC road linking Hingna and Wadi T-points, a police official said.

"They are alleging illegal toll collection from commercial vehicles. MNS activists smashed the glass facade of the booth with sticks after an argument over this collection," the MIDC police station official said.

MNS workers claimed the booth was charging Rs 60 illegally from commercial heavy vehicles, while private vehicles were being exempted.

The police official said four MNS activists were detained and a case was registered against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR BNM